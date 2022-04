Special Report: Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed as first Black woman on Supreme Court The Senate voted 53-47 to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the next Supreme Court justice. She will be the first Black woman to sit on the high court. Norah O'Donnell anchors a CBS News Special Report with reporting and analysis from Jan Crawford, Major Garrett, Weijia Jiang, Nikole Killion and Scott MacFarlane.