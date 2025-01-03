Watch CBS News

Sneak preview of Golden Globes

The red carpet is rolled out, and the stage is set for Hollywood’s party of the year. The Golden Globe Awards will be hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser. She will make history as the first woman to solo host the show.
