Watch CBS News

Sinkhole swallowing up town in northern Brazil

A town in northeastern Brazil is being swallowed by slowly expanding sinkholes. last week, leaders in Buriticupu declared a state of public calamity. Large craters, some nearly a thousand feet wide, are advancing towards residential areas.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.