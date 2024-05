Severe turbulence on Singapore Airlines flight from London leaves 1 dead, others injured One person on a Singapore Airlines flight died and dozens of others were injured when the plane traveling from London to Singapore "encountered sudden extreme turbulence," the airline said Tuesday. Flight SQ321 from London's Heathrow Airport was diverted to Bangkok and touched down at 3:45 p.m. local time Tuesday at Suvarnabhumi Airport, the carrier said in a statement posted to its Facebook page.