Senate passes its version of Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" spending package The U.S. Senate muscled through its version of President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" spending package, which nonpartisan analysts say would add $3.3 trillion to the national debt in the next decade. It now goes back to the House for another vote as early as Wednesday. Three Republican senators voted against it, and Vice President JD Vance had to cast a tiebreaking vote.