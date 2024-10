Scientists warn scurvy is making a comeback. What you should know. This week, a leading medical journal issued a warning about the re-emergence of an ancient disease: scurvy. The disease is commonly associated with sailors in the 16th and 17th centuries, but was recently diagnosed in a middle-aged man in Australia. Dr. Mark Loafman, assistant chair of Family and Community Medicine at Cook County Health, explains what scurvy is and what the symptoms are.