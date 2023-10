Scalise and Jordan announce bids to replace McCarthy as House Speaker The U.S. House is at a standstill. Without a speaker, lawmakers can't pass any bills, including a long-term spending bill. On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy became the first House Speaker in U.S. history to be voted out of leadership, setting off a battle to replace him. Reps. Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan announced Wednesday that they will each run.