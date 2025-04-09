Watch CBS News

Save A Lot reopening in West Lawn

The store at 63rd and Kenneth will celebrate its grand reopening with a giveaway for customers. Doors are expected to reopen to the public at 8 a.m. and the first 100 customers will get a free bag of groceries.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.