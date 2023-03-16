Watch CBS News

'Safety is our top priority'

Part of a busy viaduct near Guaranteed Rate Field, home of the White Sox, is shut down as workers make repairs. If you take a close look, you can understand why. CBS 2's Noel Brennan reports on the progress.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.