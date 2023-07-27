Watch CBS News

Ride CTA vintage train cars this weekend

The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is marking the 100th birthday of old railcars by putting them back on the tracks. Hop onboard Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 when vintage Heritage Fleet cars will circle the Loop.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.