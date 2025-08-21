Remembering Harry Volkman: Some classic vintage CBS Chicago moments Harry Volkman, a beloved meteorologist at CBS Chicago from 1978 until 1996, passed away 10 years ago this week. Here are some classic moments with Mr. Volkman from the Channel 2 News in 1978 and 1979 — displaying his sartorial flair, the boutonnieres he received when he visited Chicago area schools, and his weather sound effects. Also appearing are Walter Jacobson, Susan Anderson, Bill Kurtis, John Drummond, Carrie Cochran, Mort Crim, John Coughlin, and Bruce Roberts.