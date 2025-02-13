Watch CBS News

Ravinia set to undergo $75 million renovation

Every summer, Ravinia is bustling with people out to catch a show. But during these coldest days of February, the outdoor music venue in Highland Park is busy building up a new experience. Marissa Sulek reports.
