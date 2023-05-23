Watch CBS News

Rapping teacher publishes children's book

He went viral seven years ago for his catchy rap song welcoming students to the 4th grade. Dwayne Reed created the rhyme to break the ice for the first day of school, and now he's out with a children's book maintaining that same bouncy beat.
