Pumpkin weighing 1,800 lbs. sets record

An amateur gardener in Russia set a national record with this gigantic gourd. It weighed a whopping 1,800 pounds, which is 100 pounds more than the national record. The largest pumpkin grown in the U.S. was more than 2,700 lbs.
