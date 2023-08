Project Hired job fair aims to help ex-inmates find employment Finding a job can often be challenging, but for those who are formerly incarcerated, getting back into the workforce can feel nearly impossible. One nonprofit is hosting a job fair to help those get a second chance. Peter Keller, founder of the nonprofit United Legion One Nation, tells CBS 2 about the fair and some of the companies that will be present. a href="https://www.ulonworks.life/projecthired" target="_blank"Read more/a