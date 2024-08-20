Watch CBS News

Pro-Israel group holds all-day art rally near DNC

One-day exhibition called Hostage Square Chicago was set up—with a number of art installations and groups calling for hostages still being held by Hamas to be returned home. Eight of those hostages are American citizens, as Tara Molina reports.
