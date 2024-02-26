Watch CBS News

Pressure building for aid to Ukraine as House returns from winter recess

War doesn't go on vacation, but Congress does. Representatives are set to return from a 12-day winter recess this week, with a growing list of to-dos to greet them. On the top of that list for many in the House is funding for Ukraine, but it's also become a political bargaining chip for others. Doug Klain, policy analyst at Razom for Ukraine, explains how the delay in U.S. aid is already changing Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion.
