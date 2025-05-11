Watch CBS News

Pope Leo XIV offers first Sunday prayers

Vince Gerasole was at the Vatican Sunday as the new pontiff, a Chicago native of course, called for unity and peace. Meanwhile, Chicago’s Blase Cardinal Cupich talked with Ed O’Keefe about the pope on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”
