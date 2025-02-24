Watch CBS News

Pope Francis remains hospitalized for 10th day

Doctors in Rome say the 88-year-old's condition is "touch and go," given his age, fragility, and pre-existing lung disease. He has also been given a blood transfusion and receives high-flow oxygen through his nose.
