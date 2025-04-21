Watch CBS News

Pope Francis dies at age 88

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88. The Vatican said Francis died just after 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday, a day after he surprised many by appearing outside the Vatican on Easter Sunday to greet well-wishers.
