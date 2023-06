One of Illinois' largest LGBTQ+ groups awards record amount of scholarships About 1,000 members strong, the Oak Park Area Lesbian and Gay Association is one of the largest LGBTQ+ organizations in Illinois. As we continue to honor Pride Month, OPALGA is celebrating by awarding the most scholarship money in their more than 30-year history. CBS 2's Tara Molina brings us more on how the group and scholarships are making a difference in our community.