Nonprofit Shatterproof holding fundraiser walk to fight addiction
This morning we're talking about the pain and struggles of addiction, something that impacts millions of people and families across the country. According to the latest data from the National Institute on Drugs and Addiction, 20.4 million people in the U.S. were diagnosed with substance use disorder in 2019, but only 10.3% of that number received treatment. Ending addiction is the focus of several fundraiser walks happening across the country being held by the non-profit Shatterproof. CBS 2 is the proud media sponsor of Chicago's walk, which takes place this Saturday. Read more