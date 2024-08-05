Watch CBS News

No kidding: New Banksy artwork appears in London

A new piece of street art from the mysterious Banksy shows a goat balancing on a ledge, with rocks falling in front of it. Banksy's Instagram confirms it's his, but the post does not include a caption.
