New video shows suspect accused of fatally shooting 4 on Chicago Blue Line train Forest Park, Illinios, police on Wednesday released surveillance footage that appeared to show Davis exiting the Blue Line train after the shooting. Prosecutors revealed new details on Wednesday about the quadruple fatal shooting on the Blue Line train shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Monday. Rhanni Davis, 30, of Chicago, was charged on Tuesday in connection with the murders of the four victims.