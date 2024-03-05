Watch CBS News

New studies have bad news about soda

One study says drinking just two cans of pop per week is too much – to the point where it undermines the benefit of exercise. The other says one medium-sized fast food diet pop can raise the risk of an irregular heartbeat, or a-fib.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.