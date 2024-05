Nationwide manhunt underway for man who shot 3 members of Chicago area family A young mother and her two children were shot in south suburban Matteson after trying to fight off an accused domestic abuser on May 18. This week, Matteson police announced a nationwide manhunt for the suspected gunman, Lander D. Coleman, 43, who was on the run. The woman was still hospitalized this week after being shot seven times in the early morning on May 18, police said.