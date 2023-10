National Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Delta Sigma Theta sorority participating in Making Strides w Aisha Barnes and Felicia Houston from the Joliet area south suburban alumnae chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority are participating in Sunday's Making Strides Walk in Orland Park. To donate visit: https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=team&fr_id=105600&team_id=2686179