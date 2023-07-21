Watch CBS News

Music legend Tony Bennett dies at age 96

Singer Tony Bennett, whose joyful and stirring renditions of such classics as "Rags to Riches," "The Way You Look Tonight," and his signature song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," died Friday in New York City. He was 96.
