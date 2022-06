Mother mourns deaths of "three beautiful souls" after husband charged with kids' murders "He took them away from me, because he knew that would hurt me the most." That's Debra Karels' painful reaction after her estranged husband was charged with drowning their three children at his home in Round Lake Beach. Karels spoke out for the first time Wednesday, two days after her children were found dead, as the community reminded her, although she lost a lot, she's not alone.