Mother hosting 4th annual school supply drive in honor of son killed by gun violence Janari Andre Ricks was killed in July 2020 when a gunman opened fire on a group of people behind the Cabrini Rowhouses. To honor him, his mother, Jalisa Ford, started the ‘1 Jar Foundation’ to help kids in her community. She is hosting a school supply drive to help underserved students get the materials they need before the start of the year. Ford spoke with CBS 2 about the goal of the drive and how you can help. a href=" https://1jarfoundation.org/" target="_blank"More/a