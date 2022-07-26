Watch CBS News

More and more women are enjoying Scotch whisky

Scotland is home to 138 active whiskey distilleries, and right before the pandemic, a record 2.2 million tourists visited. As CBS News’ Wendy Gillette reports from Islay, Scotland, many of the visitors are women.
