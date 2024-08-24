Watch CBS News

Meet Wanda, PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week

Wanda is a ball of energy who is looking for someone to spend her days with, preferably in a quiet environment. As a small girl weighing in at less than 20 pounds, she can be a bit excitable and sensitive.
