Meet Cascabel, PAWS Chicago's Pet of the Week

Cascabel is a lovable and energetic 2-year-old girl. She has the most beautiful coat and a pair of eyes to steal your heart. With a bit of husky in her, she is extremely intelligent and takes to training quickly.
