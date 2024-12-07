Watch CBS News

Meet Ashley, PAWS Chicago’s Pet of the Week

Ashley is an affectionate and playful girl who loves attention. Housetrained, crate trained, and well-versed in commands like sit, stay, and come, she’s a smart and active companion who enjoys walks and would love a yard to explore.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.