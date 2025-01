Maurice DuBois, John Dickerson to take over on CBS Evening News Norah O’Donnell signed off as anchor ad manager of the CBS Evening News Thursday night. On Monday, the broadcast returns to New York, with CBS News New York’s Maurice DuBois and longtime CBS News journalist John Dickerson. Just as it was in the Walter Cronkite or Dan Rather days, you can still find the CBS Evening News at 5:30 p.m. weeknights on Channel 2, CBS Chicago.