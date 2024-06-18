Watch CBS News

Maryland governor pardons 175,000 marijuana convictions

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore pardoned more than 175,000 marijuana convictions in a sweeping executive order. His administration calls the move historic and long overdue, after Maryland voters decided to make recreational marijuana use legal in 2022.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.