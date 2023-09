Man convicted of 2006 pipe bombing at Hinsdale train station A man was convicted Monday of setting off a pipe bomb at a Metra station in Hinsdale in 2006, injuring a station agent. Thomas Zajac, 70, was accused of placing a pipe bomb in a trash can at the BNSF Railway station in Hinsdale on Sept. 1, 2006. Federal prosecutors said the bomb went off during the morning commute, damaging the station and injuring an employee inside.