Man charged with attempted murder in Halloween party mass shooting on Chicago's West Side On Tuesday, Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced charges for William Groves, 48, who is facing 15 felony counts of attempted murder, 15 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, 1 count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and 1 count of aggravated discharge of a firearm.