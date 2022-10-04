Major Garrett discusses book "The Big Truth" on 2020 election fraud lies It's hard to believe, but the 2020 election was almost two years ago, and still there is debate over the end result, much of that driven by former President Donald Trump, who continues to insist the election was stolen. Millions agree with him, but millions call Trump's claims "The Big Lie." CBS News Correspondent Major Garrett has a new book "The Big Truth," on Trump's bid to overturn the 2020 election, which he says was an assault on the Constitution and the voters.