Watch CBS News

Main auditorium of the Music Box reopens

The Music Box Theatre's main auditorium is open once again. The 95-year-old theater closed almost a month ago for renovations. It has new seats with cup holders, new carpeting, and lighting in the aisles.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.