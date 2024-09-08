Watch CBS News

Last day of the Evanston Folk Festival

Sunday is the last day to celebrate folk music at Dawes Park, where more than 30 artists have gathered this weekend. Jordan Lulloff, general manager for Space Presents and the Evanston Folk Festival, discusses what to expect for the last day.
