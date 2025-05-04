Watch CBS News

L.A. could ban single-use printer cartridges

More than a million single-use printer cartridges get dumped into U.S. landfills each day, piling on the plastic waste and other potentially dangerous chemicals. Danya Bacchus looks at why Los Angeles is considering banning their sale.
