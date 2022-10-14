Joe Maddon reflects on glory days with Cubs in "The Book of Joe" with co-author Tom Verducci Joe Maddon’s name will forever be etched in the annals of Chicago and American sports lore, after leading the Cubs to their historic 2016 World Series title, ending the franchise's 108-year championship drought. Now the former Cubs manager is telling his story and imparting pearls of wisdom from the diamond with the help of esteemed baseball writer, Tom Verducci, in a new book "The Book of Joe: Trying Not to Suck at Baseball and Life."