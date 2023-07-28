Watch CBS News

Joe Donlon conquers a triathlon

Joe trained for eight weeks for the Wauconda Triathlon, including a swim in a seaweed-filled Bangs Lake. The producers of the CBS 2 News at 4 brought his "swim buddy" on the newscast to recap the competition!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.