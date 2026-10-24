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Thousands of Serbian Americans to vote in critical parliamentary election

For two years now, Serbia has seen mass protests led by young people demanding change after a decade and a half under the increasingly authoritarian rule of Aleksandar Vucic. They are demanding political change, with many students running for office under their own list with a real chance of winning. The move has inspired thousands of Serbian Americans who haven't voted in years to turn out and make sure their voices are heard from abroad.
1h ago (04:37)
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