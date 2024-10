Jerry Reinsdorf open to selling White Sox, and in talks with possible buyer, according to report After an historic losing season, White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf reportedly might be looking to sell the team. According to The Athletic, Reinsdorf is open to selling the team, and is in active discussions with a group led by former major league pitcher and coach Dave Stewart. The Sox are coming off a season in which they set the modern day MLB record for losses, with a 41-121 record.