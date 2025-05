Investigators digging into D.C. shooting suspect's background in Chicago A large part of the investigation in the fatal shooting of 2 Israeli Embassy employees in Washington, D.C. is focused on Chicago, where the suspected gunman lives. Federal agents converged on 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez's apartment in Albany Park early Thursday morning, shortly after he was taken into custody in D.C. It's clear they wanted to know anything they could find out about the suspect.