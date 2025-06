Illinois regulators side with BetMGM after gambling app refuses to pay up on bet that would have won A Chicago area man is down in the dumps, after learning the money he hoped to use for his daughter's college tuition is not going to materialize. Military veteran Mark Aiello, of northwest suburban Roselle, thought he hit some big bets during March Madness, but the gambling app he used won't pay out, and state regulators have sided with the sports betting company.