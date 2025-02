Embattled Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard is seeking reelection during a primary on Tuesday.

Illinois primary underway with embattled Mayor Tiffany Henyard on Dolton ballot Embattled Dolton, Illinois Mayor Tiffany Henyard is seeking reelection during a primary on Tuesday.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On