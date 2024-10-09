Watch CBS News

Hurricane Milton's landfall nears in Florida

Milton is set to make landfall on Florida's West Coast as a Category 3 hurricane. Cristian Benavides reports on deteriorating conditions in Tampa, and meteorologists Mary Kay Kleist and Albert Ramon have have a look at the track of the storm.
